Ties.DB (TIE) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $179,686.52 and $17.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

