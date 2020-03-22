TigerCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $389,394.82 and $2.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.02996065 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003878 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens.

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

