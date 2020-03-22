Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. 653,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

