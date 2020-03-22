TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 877,416 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of TIM Participacoes worth $142,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $13.41 on Friday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.