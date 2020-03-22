Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Timken worth $106,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Timken by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TKR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

