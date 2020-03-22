Titan Coin Tops One Day Volume of $12,264.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $12,264.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,622,090 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

