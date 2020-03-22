TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $831,664.93

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $831,664.93 and $468,675.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034296 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,228.88 or 0.99875978 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00080840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000890 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,997,876 coins and its circulating supply is 16,792,649 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

