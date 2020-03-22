TOKPIE Price Down 43.7% This Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $17,183.12 and $80.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens.

TOKPIE's official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

