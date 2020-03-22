TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $18,161.70 and $68.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001859 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

