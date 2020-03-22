TOP Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, TOP has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $141,986.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.02699483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00191736 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

