Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,750,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

