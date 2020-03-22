TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $363,405.12 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. TouchCon has a total market cap of $363,405.12 and $671.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004821 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00036668 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00357560 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001076 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00016379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002125 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004938 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

