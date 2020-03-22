Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $299.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $300.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

