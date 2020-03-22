TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $13,694,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,267,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 632,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

