Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Cap Tops $961,818.93

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $961,818.93 and approximately $7,946.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00037843 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00356941 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016459 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002012 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004926 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

