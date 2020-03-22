Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Position Lessened by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,607 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.49% of Transcat worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 72,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

