TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.51. 2,093,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

