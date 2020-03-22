TransferCoin (TX) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,609.22 and $9.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 140.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025785 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

