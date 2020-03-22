TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 117,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,525. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $305.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

