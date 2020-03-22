Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,678.40 ($22.08).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 779.60 ($10.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

