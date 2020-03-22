TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.51.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,456,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

