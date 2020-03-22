Trias 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Trias has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $924,790.28 and approximately $1.38 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.02726210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00192160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Trias' official website is www.trias.one. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

