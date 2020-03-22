Trident Group Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

