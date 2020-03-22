TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,143.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.02732271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00190591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.