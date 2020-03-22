Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,309.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Truegame has a market cap of $204,319.67 and $23,309.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.02683259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00189526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00034033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

