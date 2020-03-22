TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00016773 BTC on major exchanges including Bitso, IDEX, HitBTC and WazirX. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $138.41 million and approximately $614.22 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,816,729 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, HBUS, CoinTiger, WazirX, Upbit, Kuna, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Bitso, Cryptopia, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

