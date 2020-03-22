TrumpCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $364.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $84,175.99 and approximately $364.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019579 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02996109 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008068 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

