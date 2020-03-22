TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $29,949.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04397931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00068492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013053 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003822 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

