TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

TUI stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 333.90 ($4.39). The stock had a trading volume of 13,307,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 370.42 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.63.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

