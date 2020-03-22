Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW traded up GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9.75 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,386,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.05. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.