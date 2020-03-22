TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $332,882.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $754,299.29 and $332,882.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 68,627,118,593 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

