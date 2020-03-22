TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $685,727.02 and $269,528.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 68,675,707,685 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

