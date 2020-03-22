Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,524 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 12.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 2.18% of Twilio worth $293,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,130. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

