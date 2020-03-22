Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.57% of Twist Bioscience worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 152,986 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 460.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.05. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

