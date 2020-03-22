Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 460.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.