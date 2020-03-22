Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.32.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

