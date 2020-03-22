U Network Trading 11% Higher This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, U Network has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $131,661.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

