U Network (UUU) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, U Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $157,752.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.