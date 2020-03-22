UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 42,870 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of FedEx worth $125,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FDX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. 4,476,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

