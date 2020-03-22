UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 85,118 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Entergy worth $105,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Entergy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,342. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

