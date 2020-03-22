UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $106,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $124.54. 1,665,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,951. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.