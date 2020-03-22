UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $107.17 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Republic Services worth $107,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,197 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 2,674,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.52 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

