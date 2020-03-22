UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Monster Beverage worth $112,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,718. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

