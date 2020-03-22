UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $106,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,464,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $9,559,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. 8,204,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.