UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hormel Foods worth $109,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,063,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,007,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 5,160,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,239. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

