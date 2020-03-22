UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of JD.Com worth $107,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JD.Com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,612,000. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.66. 20,830,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,647,572. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

