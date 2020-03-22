UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,451 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of ResMed worth $106,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $21.76 on Friday, reaching $114.34. 1,948,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

