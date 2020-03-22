UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 303,611 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 303,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Skyworks Solutions worth $109,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $164,563,000 after buying an additional 211,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,283,000 after buying an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

