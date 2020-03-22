UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,035 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Synopsys worth $108,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,825,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

