UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 52,926 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Arch Capital Group worth $107,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Shares of ACGL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,149,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

